Edith Bennett
1931 - 2020
BENNETT (LANGFORD), Edith

Edith Langford Bennett passed away on November 21, 2020 in Macon, Georgia. Born in Warrenton, Georgia on January 25, 1931, she was raised on the family farm by parents Albert Franklin Langford and Lucy Hall Langford.

Edith was a gifted musician, playing the piano from an early age. After graduating from Warren County High School as valedictorian, she studied education and music at Georgia State College for Women (Georgia College) and graduated in 1951. In 1952 she married William Augustus Bennett and they were devoted to each other for their 67 years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Edith shared her gift of music serving as a pianist for each church she attended. Until just the last few months she still played the piano for services at her senior community. Edith also was gifted artistically, and her paintings are treasured by her family. A rose garden at their Decatur home was the source for the beautiful arrangements Edith made and shared with friends. She delighted in family Scrabble competitions, was usually the winner, and also spent pleasant hours with jigsaw puzzles. Her greatest delight was in spending time and sharing conversations with her family. Her ready smile, sense of humor and easy laugh will be missed. Edith and Bill loved travel and especially looked forward to the annual family beach trips over 30 years.

Bill and Edith raised their two children in Decatur, Georgia. Following Bill's retirement, they lived for 20 years on Lake Oconee and were members of the First Baptist Church of Eatonton. In 2018, they moved to Carlyle Place in Macon, Georgia. Edith loved visits from her children and grandchildren and frequent conversations with family.

Surviving family members are daughter Cindy (Rick) Cogdell, son Frank (Andi) Bennett, and grandchildren Ben (Whitney) Cogdell, Shelley Cogdell, Billy (Jill) Bennett, great-grandson Auggie Bennett, Hannah Bennett, niece Marye (Bob) Gibson and great-niece Mary Ashley (Adam) Chalker. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Bill, sister Lois McGinty and brother Loyd Langford.

A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to The First Baptist Church of Eatonton, 115 N. Madison Avenue, Eatonton, Georgia 31024.

To express condolences and sign the guest book please visit www.williamsfuneral.net

Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton has charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Eatonton
306 N. Jefferson Ave
Eatonton, GA 31024
(706) 485-3303
