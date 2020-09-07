BUTTS, Edith Mrs. Edith Butts, age 91, of Sandy Springs died September 5, 2020. Her husband, Stewart Butts, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Dianne Bolick and her husband Steve Bolick of Suwanee; sons, Johnny Pirkle and his wife Pamela of Sandy Springs and Mark Butts of Jasper, GA; grandchildren, Stacey and David Taylor, Kristin and Craig Minchew, Jason and Katie Butts and six great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, there will be public viewing hours from 4 to 7 PM, on Monday, September 7, at Sandy Springs Chapel. Private graveside services will be held in Green Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, at 3:30 PM, with Rev. David Shivers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, 650 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements by Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328.