Resources More Obituaries for Edith Chapin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Chapin

Obituary Condolences Flowers CHAPIN, Edith Edith Bigby Tribble Chapin, long time Dunwoody resident and Dunwoody Methodist Church member, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Highlands, NC. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Judson Chapin, her parents Robert and Edith Tribble, and her sisters, Robbie Tribble and Sally Herriot. Edith was born on June 27, 1923 in Jonesville, South Carolina and raised there, graduating from Winthrop College in 1944. She married Army Lieutenant Judson Chapin, a Clemson graduate, that same year. After marriage, she joined Judson, living at a succession of army posts during the war, where she was employed in the base accounting departments. After the war, her husband's insurance career took them from city to city, during which Edith was a devoted home maker and math teacher who received her Master's from the University of Memphis. Over the years, she taught math at Kingsbury High in Memphis, Lindbergh High in St. Louis, and Peachtree High in Dunwoody. Edith and Judson raised three sons, and put them successfully through college. They also widened their horizons with visits to 45 states. The couple enjoyed family, bridge with friends, antiques, and frequent travel to England. After Judson's passing Edith continued to travel the world with friends and her sister Sally. She lost track of how many lands she had been to, but she always said that home with her family was her favorite place to be. Edith sold her Dunwoody, GA home in 2013 and moved to Huntcliff Senior Living where she made new friends and loved her caregivers. In 2019 she moved to Highlands, NC. Edith is survived by her three sons, Walter (Elena) of Poulsbo, WA, Jud (Sarah) of Cashiers, NC, and Stephen of Atlanta, by her two grandchildren Meredith (Chip) Hamner of Raleigh, NC, and Chris Chapin of Atlanta, and by two great-grandsons Chance and Wes Hamner. After her husband's death in 1982, Edith made Dunwoody Methodist the center of her spiritual and social life and there she made many strong and lasting friendships that filled her life. After her retirement she also looked forward to annual gatherings of former Peachtree High faculty. She had a strong work ethic, sense of loyalty, and faith in family ties that she passed on to her sons and that she followed to the end of her life. Services will be held at Dunwoody Methodist Church on Friday morning May 31st at eleven o'clock. The family will receive visitors at ten o'clock prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Murphy Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown, GA. 30125 (www.murphyharpst.org) . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries