Edith Gordon

Edith Gordon Obituary
GORDON, Edith Edith Gordon passed away September 22, 2019, at the age of 100. Born in Rockwood, Tennessee, Edith graduated from Girls High in Atlanta, Georgia and lived in the broader Atlanta area for over 90 years. Edith loved reading, traveling and playing games, such as Mahjong with her friends. More than anything, she loved spending time with family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edith had a timeless sense of style and an elegant nature that will never be forgotten. Edith was born on October 24th, 1918 and was the daughter of Ben and Rose Tesler. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Gordon, the love of her life, and her brothers, Bernie and Sidney Tesler. She is survived by her children: Jerry and Sandie Gordon, Max and Ann Olim, and David and Esther Gordon; Her grandchildren: Lenny and Allison Olim, Matthew and Debbie Olim, Brandon Gordon, and Mike and Chanel Levy; Her great-grandchildren: Sari, Gordon, Cole, Stella, and Mason Olim and Leon Levy. Edith is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and greatnieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 24 at Greenwood Cemetery. Please check the Dressler's website www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for exact time. Sign on-line guest book: www.edressler.com. Donations may be made in Edith's memory to The Jewish Home. Arrangements by Dresslers Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019
