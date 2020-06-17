Edith Graves Wiggers
WIGGERS (GRAVES), Edith "Edie" Edith "Edie" Graves Wiggers, 79, of Wiley, Georgia passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Georgia for family and close friends. Edie was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida on April 30, 1941 to Winsor Huffmaster Graves of Weston, Massachusetts and Isabella Alice McShane of Yonkers, New York. She graduated from Saint Petersburg High School and attended Texas Women's University. She later became a registered nurse and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She began her nursing career at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta and continued her career in pediatric nursing at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She then worked at Shepherd Spinal Center and retired from there after 25 years of dedicated service. Edie is preceded in death by her parents. Edie is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Alton "Al" Wiggers; her twin brother, Winsor Graves; her younger sister Isabella Beggs; her son and his wife, Andrew and Nancy Wiggers; her daughter Michelle Wiggers; her daughter and her husband, Stacy and Luis Caro; six grandchildren, Simon Graves, Mary Martha Wiggers, Carlina Caro, Alton Wiggers, Isabella Caro and Susan Wiggers; and two great grandchildren, Anniston and Leo. Edie and Al raised their family in Atlanta. Edie was fiercely loyal to her family and her many lifelong friends. She loved to entertain, and she was always the life of the party. For many years, one of her favorite annual events was running the Peachtree Road Race. Her family and friends fondly remember her legendary pasta parties the night before each road race. She also cherished her time with family and friends at her home away from home on Lake Rabun. She had a fabulous sense of humor and loved a good practical joke. Edie was deeply loved and cared for by a true angel of mercy, Lynn Dillard Wansley. Edie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Clayton and Daughters of the King. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Miracle Fund-Saint James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 69, Clayton, GA 30525, stjamesclayton.org, (706) 782-6179.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 17, 2020.
