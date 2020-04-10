Resources
MCDOWELL (HILLHOUSE), Edith "Maybell" Mrs. Edith "Maybell" Hillhouse McDowell joined Jesus in Heaven on April 4, 2020 from Northside Hospital in Duluth. She bravely battled the Covid-19 virus (pneumonia) for two weeks. Survivors include son, Scott McDowell; daughter, Connie Darden; her beloved grandsons, Brian & James Darden and her only granddaughter-in-law, Kay Darden, who is married to Brian. Edith is also survived by her older sister, Evalee Potter; and younger brother, Larry Hillhouse. Edith was the daughter of Dan and Ella Hillhouse of Holly Springs, GA.Edith was an active member of McKendree UMC. She was very active in the small groups. Everyone there called her "Granny".Edith volunteered at Gwinnett Medical in Lawrenceville, GA for over 10 years. During that period, she also fought & won a war with breast cancer. Edith's greatest pleasure came from being intimately involved in the lives of her grand children's lives. She was a rock of faith and patience for her grandson's during their formative years. She made great efforts to attend all of her grandsons events, i.e, baseball games, basketball games, etc. Due to these very troubling times, there will be no services for Edith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the non-profit organization where Brian is employed "Focus", which can be reached via their website: https://focus-ga.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020
