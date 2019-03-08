McDUFFIE, Edith Marie Age 94 of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born to the late Ernest and Bessie Mae McIntyre on January 14, 1925 in Alabama. She had a special love her children and her grandchildren. She was a very creative person who loved anything that had to with arts and crafts and she enjoyed painting, sewing, planting and arranging flowers. She also enjoyed cooking. She was a woman who was proud of her faith and love for God. She will truly be missed by all who know and love her. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter; Shirley Whigham, her sister; Juanese Hollingsworth, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home located at 376 Fairview Rd in Stockbridge, GA. A graveside service will immediately follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary