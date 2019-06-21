Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
2044 J.T. Alexander Ave
College Park, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
MILNER, Edith Faye Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Edith Faye Milner will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2044 J.T. Alexander Ave, College Park, GA 30337. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. On Saturday, public viewing will be 9 AM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA (404)-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019
