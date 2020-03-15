Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Edith Morton


1928 - 2020
Edith Morton Obituary
MORTON, Edith Edith Deaton Morton, age 91, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Edith was born on July 9, 1928, to Nathan B. Deaton and Grace Jones Deaton of Buford. Edith was affectionately called "Edie" by her grandfather and stood out as the only blonde blue-eyed child of the family. Edith loved to tell the story of how she was raised as a farm girl, milking cows every morning before going to school as well as harvesting cotton and corn in the summers. After graduating from Buford High School, Edith attended Reinhardt College, graduating in 1947. She then moved to Atlanta where she began working at Sears & Roebuck on Ponce De Leon. While attending dance lessons one night, she met the man she would call her partner for nearly 66 years, Daniel C. Morton, Jr. Edith and Dan married on May 1, 1954 and welcomed three children, Daniel Clyde, Carol Ann and Thomas Deaton. In addition to being a wife and mother, Edith was a member of the Smoke Rise Garden Club for over 50 years, becoming president for several terms. She also loved to bowl, continuing into her 90's. Dan and Edith were longtime members of Briarlake Baptist Church where Edith was a devoted member of the New Horizon's Sunday School class. Edith was preceded in death by her brother Hugh, sister Helen, beloved daughter Carol and dear granddaughter Emily. She is survived by her husband Dan, son's Dan (Mary), Tom (Sarah), grandson Joseph, granddaughter Maura, granddaughter Tiffany, great-grandchildren, Aaron, Cameron, Gianna and Kinsley, sister's Bernice Weaver and Hazel Williams as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at A.S Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur on Monday, March 16, from 11 AM - 12 PM with the funeral service at 12 PM in the chapel. Interment will be in Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020
