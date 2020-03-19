Services
PLINER, Edith Edith Pliner, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Edith was born in Philadelphia to Morris and Bella (Barson) Cherrin, she resided in Atlanta, GA, with her loving husband, Irvin of 56 years, until he passed away in 2006. Edith Pliner, a proud Jewish woman, was a most loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a true role model in every sense of the word. She always looked beautiful and composed herself with such poise. She constantly boasted of her 2 biggest accomplishments in her life, Stuart and Eric (Isser) Pliner. She insisted that she was so lucky and blessed to have her beautiful boys and she counted her blessings daily. Not only was Edith Pliner a dedicated, involved, and committed Grandmother, she was a best friend to each of her grandchildren. We can hear her voice now telling every one of us, "you are a very important person in my life and I am lucky to have you."Edith leaves behind her sister, Miriam Levitas. Her two sons, Stuart and his wife, Barbara, and Eric (Isser) and his wife, Suann. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Atlanta, 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318; 404-351-3889. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2020
