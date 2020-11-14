1/
Edith Sims
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMS, Edith Joan Garcia

Edith Joan Garcia Sims, age 80, passed away, Tuesday October 27th at her family farm in Princeton, Kentucky. Joan was born in Princeton, where she attended ES before her family relocated to Atlanta, GA. Joan attended Emory University, was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a focus on English Literature and Art History. After post-graduate studies in medical research, she married Luis Alberto Garcia Arcay of Venezuela in 1965. They moved Caracas where Joan was active with charitable organizations, a Girl Scout Leader, an artist, a writer, and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Back in Atlanta, Joan abstracted for the CDC and Battelle and published her acclaimed "Paisley Sterling Mystery" series. She is survived by her daughters: Caroline Garcia-Garner (Rachel) and Polly Garcia (Mark Short); sister, Jean Hawkins; nephew, Jason Harris; and her faithful dog, Spencer. Joan is also survived by many friends and family members around the world. You may light a candle or leave a message at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
(270) 365-5595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved