SWARTZ, Edith Anna A Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Edith Anna Swartz of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of South Africa will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12:00 noon at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Drive Atlanta, Georgia, Pastor William Strickland, officiating; Reverend Moses Gaskin, eulogist. Interment, private. Survivors are three daughters, Rita Gibson, Velda (Rev. Moses) Gaskin, and Miriam Colbert; one son, Joseph (Brenda) Swartz; seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 a.m. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020