Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Timms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Timms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Timms Obituary
TIMMS, Edith Mrs. Edith Dian Timms, age 77 of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 PM, Wednesday, March 11, at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC. A graveside service will be 11 AM, Friday, March 13, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Chapel at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Timms was born March 9, 1942 in Columbia, SC to the late William and Lucille Tidwell Murray. She was preceded by her 3 brothers and her grandson, William Barclay Young. Survivors are her loving husband of 54 years, Asa Paul Timms; daughters Angela Miller and Paula Clayton (Buddy) of Clover, SC; sons David Young of Clarksville, GA and Harold Timms of Greenville, SC; sister Brenda Blackwell (Jimmy) of Columbia, SC, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Ms. Timms.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -