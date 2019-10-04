Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery,
Edna Gray


1936 - 2019
Edna Gray Obituary
GRAY, Edna Native Atlantan, Edna Bolt Peacock Gray passed October 1, 2019 of Alzheimer's. She was 82. She joined her husband, James Floyd Gray; granddaughter, Linda Chandler Farrar, and parents, Ben Peacock and Edna, Peacock, in heaven. She is survived by her sisters, Estelle Peacock and Cornelia (Neal) Peacock Blackman; her children, Edna Gray Farrar; son-in-law, Jimmy Farrar; the twins Jim and Ben Gray; her grandchildren, Anna Farrar, Emma, Ansley, Deborah, Sebastian, Miickael Gray; several nieces and nephews, as well as a special cousin, Corrie Thomas. She attended Morningside Elementary School Grady High School, Tift college, Baylor University and Emory University. Three Baptist Churches were her home: First Baptist Atlanta, Briarcliff and Briarlake. She worked at Piedmont Hospital and The VA Hospital as a medical technologist in hematology. Funeral Services will be at HM Patterson and Son Spring Hill, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3 PM, starting with visitation at 2 PM. Burial Service will be at Westview Cemetery, Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
