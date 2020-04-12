Services
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
Edna Long


1937 - 2020
LONG, Edna Mrs. Edna Earl Barnette Long, born February 20, 1937, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020, at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's, after a long decline of 13 years. All five of her devoted children were at her side. The staff at the Fountainview were and remain a gift of support and love. The full Obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.carmichaelhemperleypeachtree.com. The family encourages donations be made to the of Georgia in Edna's memory. A memorial celebration will be held at Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Peachtree City, GA, date TBD after COVID19 Social distancing is lifted. Interment will be with her husband Bob at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, date TBD. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
