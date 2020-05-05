|
|
NEW, Edna Louise Edna Louise New, better known by her family and friends as "Honey", went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. She was 95 years old, born on April 1, 1925 to Aaron Thomas Chewning and Edna Lucinda Leavell. Edna is predeceased by her husband of 57 years. Ray Harvey New. She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Stephens and husband John D. and Carol Suddeth and husband Doug. Edna has four Grandchildren, Brian Lay, his wife Laura; Ashley David, her husband Drew; Jeff Suddeth, his wife Courtney; Jill Horde, her husband Kevin. She has seven Great-Grandchildren; Daniel and Ramsey David, Cameron Lay, Hunter and Hayley Horde, and Luke and Colton Suddeth. She has numerous nieces and nephews and was blessed to have 12 brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly, Ralph, Douglas, Alton (Shorty), Parks, Francis Chewning, Catherine Findley, Eloise Knight, Grace Cheek, Jennette Ross, Jerri Lord, Jean Blair, June Armistead. A private graveside celebration of her life will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, in Tucker, GA. Funeral Services have been provided by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020