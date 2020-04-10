|
PAGAN, (JARRETT HAYWARD), Edna Marie Edna Marie Jarrett Hayward Pagan was born on February 12, 1930, to the late Andrew Jarrett and Nannie Brinson Jarrett in Atlanta, GA. She transitioned to her heavenly home on April 5th, 2020, at 90 years of age in Atlanta. She is survived by her sons, Keith Bernard Hayward and Robert Brinson Pettigrew; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts at Spelman College, Class of 1956, and received her Master of Arts in Education from Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University). She had a love for animals and served a three-year tour and duty with the U.S. Women's 'Army Corps as a medicine technician during the Korean War. In addition, she served for 30 years as a primary teacher in Fulton County schools and was a reading specialist on the Fulton County Board of Education. She was a dedicated and active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was a St. Angela Circle Member. May she be remembered as someone who sought to epitomize the definition of a Christian by her love of God, her friendly and caring personality, her respect for all of God's creatures, and her love for her family and friends. Her life will be celebrated with her immediate family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 11 am at Elizabeth's Chapel Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020