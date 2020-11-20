Edna Rainey Childers was born and raised in Newnan, Georgia daughter of the late Thomas Watson Rainey and Annie Will Jackson Rainey. She grew up on a farm with her eight siblings. At Newnan High School, Edna was a good student and on the high school basketball team.After graduating high school, Edna moved to Atlanta. Her first job was with Citizen's and Southern Bank. It was on Ponce De Leon Avenue that Edna met a former Navy sailor, Calvin Childers. This past April, they celebrated their sixty-second wedding anniversary. Edna and Calvin had two children, Greg and Laura.Edna was home caring for her family for many years. She later reentered the workforce and rose to the position of Chief Financial Officer in several construction related companies.Edna was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution Roswell Chapter and St. John Methodist Church. She was a gracious hostess and traveled the world throughout her life.Edna, Mimi, Mom, Sister and Friend is now at home with God. We will miss her joy, wisdom and selflessness.Surviving are her loving family, Calvin H. Childers, Gregory H. Childers (Bonnie), Laura C. Smith (Jeff), Samual H. Childers (Skyla), John H. Childers, Frances Newton, Ruth Singleton (Jim), and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John Methodist Church, 550 Mt. Paran Road NW, Atlanta Georgia 30327.A private family memorial service was held at Patterson's.



