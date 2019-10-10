|
|
STRICKLAND, Edna Edna Burgess Strickland, born September 26, 1930, was proud of her deep Alpharetta roots and readily provided details of her Alpharetta-area lineage to all who were interested. Edna would speak the names of Oliver, Morris, and Burton on her mother's side (Lounette Shaw) and the names Ezzard, Weatherford, and Wills on her father's side (Talmadge Burgess). Edna had been an active member of the Alpharetta Historical Society and co-authored a book on the history of Alpharetta. Edna's interest in genealogy was only exceeded by pride in her Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren who were often described by "Grandma" as "genius," "beautiful," and "handsome." Edna had many hobbies and was a creative and curious woman with a lifelong passion for learning. Many a fine, hand-pieced quilt was bestowed upon her loved ones some waiting to be given at her death. With that young, Alpharetta girl still in her heart and soul, Edna died peacefully October 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by family she loved without limit and who loved her greatly in return. Edna's youngest sister, Gail, gave unwavering companionship during Edna's final years and provided great comfort to her after the loss of her husband, Marcus Strickland, and their brother, JW Burgess. Edna is a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church near her home but was previously a member of the early Alpharetta Baptist Church and was singing hymns with her family during her last few days. Her Christian faith was a mainstay in her life, and she was a shining example of one who lived The Golden Rule. Edna's surviving offspring, all of whom were "genius," "beautiful," and "handsome" in her eyes, include: Loving Sons David Strickland (Joanne) and Rick Strickland (Debbie), beloved Grandsons Ian Strickland (Mande) and Lucas Strickland, beloved Granddaughters Jamie Strickland Lester (Nick), Hayley Strickland, Emma Strickland Pognant (Trip), and Tess Strickland. The Great-Grandchildren, adored and cherished by Edna, are Brycen, Kade, and Everett Strickland; Nolan, Briggs, and Stratton Lester; and Birdie Pognant. Surviving siblings include Edna's faithful and loved sisters, Elsie Knight, Peggy Bates (Walter), and Gail Burgess. The family also includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marcus Leroy Strickland. The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel on Friday, October 11, from 4 to 8 PM. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Alpharetta on Saturday, October 12 at 2 PM. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Tuesday, October 15, at 2:30 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019