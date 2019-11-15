Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Edson Blount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edson Blount

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edson Blount Obituary
BLOUNT, Edson Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Edson Blount, Sr., of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 AM; Elizabeth Baptist Church Douglasville, 2990 Brightstar Road, Douglasville, GA 30134. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Eulogist. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Edson leaves to cherish precious memories to his loving wife, Vera; sons: Edson, Jr. and Roderick; daughters: Kimberly (Julius) and Marnia; granddaughters: Kamari, Kyrie, Avonte', Dymond and Dajia; grandson, Julius, Jr. (Kash); mother-in-law, Essie Bonner; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Milton) Jones and Doris (Oscar); brother-in-law, John Bonner, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -