ADDISON, Edward Burke June 5, 1923-February 20, 2019 Edward Burke Addison, a member of our Country's Greatest Generation, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Ed Addison was born in Atlanta on June 5, 1923 to Thomas Eastbern Addison and Sara Sasnett Addison and grew up in the Morningside neighborhood. He graduated from Boys' High and entered Washington and Lee University in 1943. His college education was interrupted after he enlisted in the Army Air Force during WWII. During the War, he flew in excess of 20 missions over the South Pacific in a P-47 Thunderbolt. After the War, he returned to W&L where he served as President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and graduated in 1948. Following College, he returned to Atlanta where he joined his brother, Tom, at Addison Rudesal Inc., a family millwork business. He married the former, Anne Jentzen, also a native Atlantan, in 1950 and they had two children, Lee Sanford (Sandy) and Edward III (Susan) of Columbus, Georgia. Ed was a life long member of Northside Church, Atlanta Rotary Club, Peachtree Golf Club and the Ponte Vedra Golf and Country Club. Known for his keen memory, joke telling and pecuniary skills, Ed was a true Southern Gentleman and will be missed by his wide circle of family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, his two children and their spouses, five grandchildren, Addison Sanford (Anne), Annie Meyer (David), Burke Addison, Will Addison (Agustina), Halle Addison, as well as his sister-in-law, Dot Addison, several nieces and a nephew. The family is deeply grateful to Irene Pope, Caroline Echols, Mae Monford, Sherronda Edmonds, Shirley Matthews and Homestead Hospice for their care, service and devotion. Friends are invited to attend a Service of Celebration on Tuesday, February 26 at 11 AM at Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta 30305 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to the or Northside Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019