BERCEGEAY, Edward Edward Wintz Bercegeay, age 97, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. Ed was born in Savannah, GA, December 30, 1921. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served as a bomber pilot in the US Army Air Corps during World War II and served as a fighter pilot in the Air Force reserves after the war. He was called into active duty for the Korean War and Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired from military service with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1965. Ed married Evangeline Harrell on September 30, 1949 at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. He and Evangeline were active members at SPDL and raised their family to know and love the Lord. Ed enjoyed a career with IBM where he worked as a service engineer and retired after 39 years. He was a beloved husband, loving father, brother and friend. Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Evangeline, of 63 years; his parents Allie and L.E. Bercegeay; and his sister-in-law and brother Ethel and Wick Bercegeay. He is survived by his four daughters, Mary Morton (Kirk), Diane Bercegeay, Ellen Dillard (Jack), Julie Blanchard (Bert); 7 grand children; and 4 great-grand children. His grand children called him Pops. In him they saw and experienced generous love, enduring patience and a fun sense of humor! We will miss him but we look forward to seeing him in Heaven. See you later, alligator. After awhile crocodile. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the mission activities of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA, 30305, in memory of Edward Bercegeay. The family will have a private service to celebrate his life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019
