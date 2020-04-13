|
BLAZER, Edward Edward Ellis Blazer - age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed away in his sleep Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. Edward is from Weaverville, NC and joined the U.S. Marine Corp after High School. He attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, CA and earned a business degree in Accounting. He spent most of his life in Atlanta where he built a successful business, Blazer Financial Advisors. In his spare-time he travelled the world photographing every city and pretty lady along the way. Edward was an active member of Buckhead Rotary from April 1st, 1975 through July 2019 and an honorary member since then. Edward was also very active with the Tommy Nobis Center in Atlanta. He joined the University Yacht Club on Lake Lanier, GA in 1974 and became a lifetime member. He is survived by his son, Marc Blazer of Myrtle Beach, SC, Marc's wife Jessica Blazer of Myrtle Beach and his granddaughter Sara Blazer also of Myrtle Beach. Edward has a sister, Diane Dykes of Knoxville, TN, a brother, Steve Blazer in Sevierville, TN and another brother, Mike Davis in Hickory, NC. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Asheville, NC and Knoxville, TN areas. Due to travel restrictions at this time there will be "Celebration of Life" ceremonies later this year. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to the Tommy Nobis Center in Atlanta and the s Project.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 13, 2020