|
|
BROWN, Rev. Edward Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11 AM at Gus Thornhill's Chapel. Interment will be held at College Park Cemetery. Reverend Edward Brown was born August 28, 1926 in Campbell County, Union city, Georgia. His birth was the result of the union of Bud Brown and Lois Byrd. He departed this life on May 20,2020. Edward was united in matrimony to the late Mrs. Ella Mae Brown for 60 years. His parents, Bud and Lois Brown, preceded him in death. in addition, his nine siblings preceded him in death. He worked and retired from the Atlanta Journal and Constitution after 44 years off service to the company. Also, he joined the Union Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend T.A. Davis. Mr. Edward Brown was ordained as a deacon. Later, he was called into the ministry as a pastor. His first pastoral appointment came when he led the Dixon Grove Church. Next, he would move on to become the pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia. He went to lead this church, as pastor for 33 years. During 33 years of pastoral service, he became known as Bishop Brown. At the time of his death, he was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Edward will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, pastor, and friend who possessed a warm and charming spirit. He leaves the following individuals to cherish his memory one son, James Alfred Brown, one granddaughter, Cynthrina Brown, and one great-grandson, Martez Brown, six god-children, Reverend leroy Doe and Vereen Doe, Daniel Scandrick and Doris Scandrick, and Quinton and Quintasha Scandrick, one devoted and loving niece, Faye (Alene) Newton, and a host of nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2020