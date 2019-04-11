|
BULLWINKEL, Edward H. Edward H. Bullwinkel, age 76, of Atlanta passed away March 30, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Mr. Bullwinkel, originally from Charleston, S.C., was an alumni of Georgia State University. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bullwinkel; step-sons, David Orton and Rick Orton; step-daughter, Linda Callison; brother, Don DuPre Lewis; granddaughter, Samantha Orton; grandsons, Nicholas, Liam and Ben Orton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4 at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a memorial service at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019