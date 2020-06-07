CARMICHEL, Edward Surrounded by loved ones, Edward (Eddie) Robert Carmichel passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. He was 83 years old. Preceding him in death were his parents, Stefanie and Robert Carmichel. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Carmichel; his daughters Debra Kasen (Michael), Lisa Hewitt (Gregory), and Lori Lasky (Michael); and his grandchildren Stefanie, Russell, Brad, Daniel, Josh, Sophie, and Anna. He cherished his titles as husband, daddy and Poppy. Eddie was born in Plattsburg, New York on September 18, 1936. He lived in several cities but spent the last 52 years as a resident of Atlanta. After serving in the Army, Eddie worked for AT&T for 30 years. He will be remembered for his charity work, his extensive bowling career, and his sense of humor. If laughter is truly the best medicine, he cured many people over the years! He will be truly missed by all who know and love him. A private funeral took place on May 27th at North Atlanta Memorial Park. Donations in Eddie's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.