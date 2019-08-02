Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
CHEVES, JR., Min. Edward Celebration of Life Services for Minister Edward Cheves, Jr., of Decatur, will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at More Than Conquerors Church, 3600 Snapfinger Rd., Lithonia,30038, with remains placed instate at 10:00 A.M. Pastors C.L. May, First Lady LaTonje May, Pastors, Pastor Tommy Newsome, of Sword of the Lord, officitating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019, 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish, wife, Geraldine Cheves; sons, Edward Cheves, III, (Lisa), Joe Whitehead (Betty), Roderius "Donnie" Wimberly; daughters, Yolanda Dozier (Charles), Demetric Douglas (Sherman); 17 grandchildren, 36 great -grandchildren, 1 sister, 2 sisters-in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1971 Copperfield Circle, Decatur, at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
