Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
1941 - 2020
CRITTENDEN, Edward Guthrie Edward Guthrie Crittenden, age 78, of Canton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Edward was born in Columbus, Georgia on July 9, 1941 to the late Tillman Guthrie Crittenden and Genella Burke Crittenden. He was also preceded in death by his brother James Crittenden. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Doris Crittenden; daughter Traci McCrary and son-in-law Doyle Garth McCrary of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee; daughter Cherie Wihr and son-in-law Christian Wihr of Hiram, Georgia; brother Randall Crittenden of Auburn, Alabama; brother Philip Crittenden of Pelham, Alabama. He had seven grandchildren: Jody, Stephan and Austin McDougle, David and Sara Birdsong, Monika Potts and Adam Wihr. He also had eight great grandchildren. Edward served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1961-1966. He was employed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where he retired after 36 years of service. After retiring he continued working with Cox Automotive-Manheim in both Pensacola, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. He and his wife Doris were members of Grace Baptist Church in Summerdale, Alabama. He loved spending time and vacationing with his family. Edward was also an avid Auburn Tigers Football Fan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4 PM - 8 PM at Darby Funeral Home in Canton, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11 AM also at Darby Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Georgia National Cemetery at 1 PM with military honors.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020
