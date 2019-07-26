Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
DION, Edward Francis Edward Francis Dion age 84, of Peachtree Corners, GA passed away July 22, 2019. He is survived by six children, fourteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The family will receive friends and family at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, Atlanta, on Sunday, July 28th from 46pm. A mass will be conducted at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church on Monday, July 29th at 11am. Online condolences at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com are encouraged, valued, and appreciated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
