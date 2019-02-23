Services Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home 180 Church Street NE Marietta , GA 30060 (770) 428-1511 Resources More Obituaries for Edward FALLON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward FALLON

Obituary Condolences Flowers FALLON, Lt. Col. Edward Lt. Colonel Edward James Fallon, (retired U.S. Air Force) has gone home to be with the Lord. He wanted to let everyone know that his work here is done and that he was very grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful family, friends and interesting life while here on this earth. His new assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time, especially his loving wife, Carol, who pre-deceased him. Ed left detailed instructions for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to celebrate his mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated by the Colonel, as he was known by many. We will remember Ed's keen sense of humor, smile, warmth, energy, love for life, but also his generosity and compassion for those in need as well as the spiritual journey he was on with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ed loved telling stories from his life's many travels and experiences. He was also a voracious reader and usually spent hours a day reading books, magazines, newspapers and the Bible. Ed worked very hard all his life and always tried to focus on putting the needs of his family members before his own. He made a significant difference in so many lives over the course of his distinguished careers in both the military and higher education, while serving as a department director at Georgia State University, that it would be impossible to name all those he loved and helped over the years. He sacrificed much, and often, to ensure his family members and friends would have opportunities to better themselves that they may not otherwise have had. He was also fiercely loyal and a great encourager to those needing affirmation and support. If he was with you, he was with you and his word was his bond. Ed was very proud of each of his children and was always ready to share his wisdom with them when they asked for advice. His counsel and insights were respected and will be passed on to future generations as part of his legacy. Ed was born on March 23, 1931 in New Haven, CT and was one of seven children. Soon after graduating from high school in 1948, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served our country with honor and distinction for nearly a quarter of a century before retiring from active duty in 1974. He graduated with honors from Officers Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX on September 11, 1953 and received numerous commendations and awards for his outstanding leadership over his military career, including two Meritorious Service Medals awarded by executive order of the President of the United States. He received his undergraduate degree in American History from the University of Nebraska in 1968 while attending classes at night. He later spent a year as Vice Commander and Base Inspector General coordinating classified joint military operations at Johnston Atoll in the South Pacific during much of 1972. This was a difficult assignment for him as he had to be away from his family for such a long period of time and only returned for short visits on a few occasions during this year of top-secret service to our country. But, he always said it was worth the sacrifice to help defend our great nation. In keeping with his desire to continually grow as a leader, a trait that he passed on to his children, Ed received a Master's degree in Library Media in 1978 and completed his doctoral studies in the school of Education in 1980, both at Georgia State University. Ed was married to Carol Ann Fallon for 54 years until her passing on January 12, 2014. During their loving marriage they lived all over the country with their children including North Carolina, Arkansas, Texas, California, Nebraska, North Dakota and Georgia. He attended Lakeshore Community Church in Eatonton, Georgia and is survived by his brother, Richard Fallon (Leanne); children, Mary Lea (Roy), Connie Scott (Jim), Edward J. Fallon II (Sandy), James M. Fallon (Cindy), Thomas J. Fallon (Lauren), Carolyn Wall (Tim), and Patrick E. Fallon (Claire-partner); as well as 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. We invite you to join us and celebrate together the life of Edward James Fallon. ARRANGEMENTS: A Life Celebration will take place on Tuesday, February 26 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing and visitation time with the family followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home at 180 Church Street, NE, Marietta, Georgia 30060. Lt. Col. Fallon will be buried alongside his wife at the Georgia National Cemetery in Woodstock, GA following the service. The public is invited to attend. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries