FAMBRO, Edward Lamont A Celebration of Life for Major Edward Lamont Fambro, of NE Atlanta, GA, will be held Tuesday May 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Buckhead Church 336 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30326. Rev. Mike Glogorski, Eulogist. Interment will be held Wednesday May 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive Canton, GA 30114. Survivors who will forever cherish his memory are his wife, Audrie Fambro and daughter, Emma Christine Fambro, father, Edward Lee Fambro of Jackson, GA; sister, Sonja White of Decatur, GA; brother, Brandon "Tank" Fambro (Rochelle) of Lake Spivey, GA; nieces, Abrianna Fambro and Madison Fambro, and nephews, Brandon Fambro, II, and Mason Fambro of Lake Spivey, GA. His mother, the late Portiah White-Fambro, preceded Edward in death. VIEWING WILL BE HELD THE SAME DAY AS THE SERVICE at the Buckhead Church 10:30 until 11:45 AM. William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL) 923 McDaniel Street Atlanta, Ga 30310 (404) 963-5634. www.wgmurrayandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019
