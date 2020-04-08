|
FARR, Jr., Edward Severine "Ted" Edward "Ted" Farr, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Gainesville, Georgia at the age of 66. Due to limitations of the COVID virus, a memorial will be held at a later date and time (to be announced) in Silver Spring, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Navigate Recovery at tinyurl.com/edfarr or mail to: Navigate Recovery 52 Gwinnett Drive, Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (678-743-1808 ext 102). Condolences at tinyurl.com/edfarr-memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020