Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Farr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Farr Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Farr Jr. Obituary
FARR, Jr., Edward Severine "Ted" Edward "Ted" Farr, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Gainesville, Georgia at the age of 66. Due to limitations of the COVID virus, a memorial will be held at a later date and time (to be announced) in Silver Spring, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Navigate Recovery at tinyurl.com/edfarr or mail to: Navigate Recovery 52 Gwinnett Drive, Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (678-743-1808 ext 102). Condolences at tinyurl.com/edfarr-memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -