FRANZE, III, Rev. Edward Frankline "Ace" The Rev. Edward Franklin "Ace" Franze, III, 76, of Winder passed away June 22 at Tranquility Hospice Center in Marietta after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was a family man, music lover, ordained minister, theology teacher and Latin scholar. Mr. Franze was born Feb. 19, 1944 in Lexington, VA, the son of the late Edward F. Franze Jr. and Sally Ann Lauderdale Franze. He was given the nickname "Ace" as a tribute to his naval aviator father. After the war, the family relocated in Georgia where Mr. Franze attended public schools and graduated high school at The Westminster School in 1961. He received a B.A. degree in English from Georgia State University in 1966 and a Master of Divinity degree from Erskine College in 1972. He was ordained by the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and served pastorates in Smyrna and Hickory Grove before returning to Erskine College to teach. He later taught Latin in three Georgia high schools. While living in Winder, he taught adult bible study for 25 years at St. Anthony's Episcopal Church.



