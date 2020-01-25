|
FRIEDMAN, Edward Z. "Woody" Edward Z. "Woody" Friedman, age 67, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Woody was the son of Emanuel P. Friedman and Natalie G. Lewis. Woody was athletic, adventurous and engaging, and made friends easily. He was born in New York and grew up in Syosset, Long Island, attended Franconia College in New Hampshire, and then spent most of his life in the Atlanta area, living the last 5 years in Atlanta, and prior to that for a few years in Panama City, Florida. Woody is survived by his brother, Andrew Friedman of Virginia Beach, Virginia, his maternal aunt Joan Birnbaum of Bethesda, Maryland, and many cousins and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 25, 2020