HARRIS, Edward Freeland "Ted" Edward Freeland Harris "Ted" died in an automobile crash on Thursday, May 17, 2018. His loss is deeply felt by family, friends, colleagues, and customers across the world. Ted was born on December 5, 1965 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Freeland and Patricia Harris. The family moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1980 and he graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1984. Ted graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. It was here that he met his college sweetheart and the love of his life, Leigh Studstill. They married on June 29, 1991, and have two sons, Will and John. He loved being her husband and their dad. Ted was honest, humble, kind, and warm to everyone who crossed his path. He remembered the details of others' lives and went out of his way to check in on them. He had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He loved bear hugs, good times with friends and family, handing out twenty-dollar bills at college graduations, Thursday morning prayer breakfasts, long afternoons at the beach, cotton t-shirts, giving money to worthy causes, sailing, comfort coolers, Kentucky basketball, and sitting with Leigh at Bobby Dodd Stadium cheering on their beloved Yellow Jackets. His bottle whistles made everyone in the room smile. He loved us all effortlessly and unconditionally. Ted was a trusted structural engineer who worked for thirty years designing significant industrial buildings and equipment foundations across the country. He was known for his character, skill, fiery competitiveness, hard work, encouragement, and deep empathy for the people he worked with. He loved structural design and deeply valued his relationships with colleagues at both Freeland Harris Consulting Engineers and Gray Construction. Ted was initiated as a brother of Sigma Nu Fraternity (Gamma Alpha 1617) in 1985. He earned two degrees from Georgia Tech: a Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 1988 and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering in 1995. He founded the Atlanta office of Freeland Harris Consulting Engineers in 1993. Ted is survived by Leigh, his wife of 27 years; his two children, Will, 22, a student at University of Florida, and John, 19, a student at Georgia State University; his mother Patricia, of Amelia Island, Florida; his three siblings Dan Harris and wife Ginger of Hickory, North Carolina, Susan Harris Massey and husband Hank, of Atlanta, Georgia and Ellen Harris Marmon and husband Craig of Atlanta; and numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. "Everything Belongs" ~ Ted Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019