HAUSCHILD, Edward J. Edward J. Hauschild, 90, of Roswell and Murrayville, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was the son of Frederick and Jane O'Connell Hauschild, born on September 3rd, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Fairleigh Dickenson College in New Jersey and entered the army during the Korean War, where he served from 1951 to 1953. After leaving the army, Ed got in on the ground floor of the growing credit card business, taking positions with several oil company card operations before moving to Diners Club. Ed was instrumental in the early migration from paper-based to electronic processing. This led to him becoming a banker, gaining more experience in consumer credit and card-based operations. He also developed an early expertise in data and personal security which served him well in future electronic banking positions. In 1969 Ed joined the First National Bank of Atlanta's credit card credit and collection area head. He rose over the years to Group Vice President with responsibility for the Bank's Honest Face check guarantee operation. In 1983 Ed joined the Speer & Associates (S&A) consulting firm in Atlanta, focusing on S&A's plastic card and electronic financial services practice. Employing his wealth of credit, debit and electronic services business experience, Ed played a key role in developing and launching successful statewide ATM and debit card shared networks in Florida and Georgia during the 1980s. Trying to make diverse and competitive financial institutions, including banks, thrifts and credit unions, work together to share data and management required a unique combination of experience, knowledge and diplomacy, which Ed provided over two decades. He rose to Senior Executive Vice President of S&A, serving as friend, mentor and advisor to the founders of S&A for almost 30 years. Ed also provided valuable assistance to financial institutions and financial services firms throughout the U.S. and in several international markets. He traveled to South America, Central America and the Caribbean, enjoying the cultures and people, while providing his perspectives and experience to bankers in the process of modernizing and expanding their operations. He helped to launch and improve credit card businesses in Puerto Rico, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico as well as Canada. Ed is survived by wife Celia Hauschild of Roswell, as well as by daughter Diane Hauschild and sons Edward, Robert and Donald Hauschild. Memorial donations may be made to Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary