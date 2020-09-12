1/
Edward Heard
HEARD, Edward Lewis Edward Lewis Heard passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was a mechanic by trade and worked for Ford Motor Company from 1968 until retirement in 2006. He was preceded by his wife, Elizabeth C. Heard and eldest son, Charles Heard. He is survived by sons, Richard Heard, Fletcher Heard (Monica) and daughter, Charice Heywood (Robert); brother, LC Heard (Janice), sister, Charlotte Heard, sister-in-law, Phyllis C. Smith and brother-in-law, Charles Colclough. He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566. Graveside services will follow at Fayetteville City Cemetery.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Griner Funeral Home
SEP
14
Graveside service
Fayetteville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 460-5566
