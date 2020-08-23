1/1
Edward Hodgson
HODGSON, Edward Edward Lund Hodgson, 51, died on August 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ed, a longtime resident of Atlanta, was the co-founder and senior managing partner of Synergy Benefits, following work with MetLife, Dreyfus Retirement Services, and Manning and Napier Advisors. Born in London to Sigrid Lund Hodgson (now Graves) and Reginald Hutchins (Hutch) Hodgson Jr, Ed moved with his family to Brussels, Paris, and then Atlanta, where his parents divorced. After his mother remarried, he moved to Florida, where he graduated from Tarpon Springs Highschool in 1987 and Florida State University with a BS in Finance in 1991. Ed was a devoted father, son, sibling, and friend who brightened every room with his mischievous humor and warm presence. Ed is survived by his four children, Jake, Logan, Ridge and Sloane and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Michelle; his parents Sigrid and Hutch, his step-parents Gordon, Jan, Paul, and Pam; his siblings Dorothy (Rick), Daniel (Katie), Ben, Denise (Brooks), and Lisa; and his adoring nephews and nieces Luke, Abby, Zoe, Becca, and Cooper. He was predeceased by his brother Hutch, son Cole, and nephew Toby. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Children Helping Children (www.chcatlanta.org) or a charity of your choice. A celebration of his life is planned for next year.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

