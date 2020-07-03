JONAS, Jr., Edward Delano Dr. Edward Delano Jonas, Jr. transitioned into eternal glory on June 28, 2020 in Atlanta GA. Dr. Jonas was the first child of Edward D. Jonas, Sr. and Gaynelle Willoughby Jonas. He worked for WSB Radio and Equal Opportunity Authority of Atlanta (EOA Atlanta). He retired from Atlanta Public Schools as a Chief Grant Writer, having garnered over 300 million dollars in outside funding. He was a noted author of many studies and research papers and is internationally known for the Atlanta Dropout Prevention Program. He ensured students had the resources they needed and that Black students had resources they otherwise would not get. Dr. Jonas was unsung and never asked for accolades. He took great pleasure and honor in helping others. He fought hard for what he believed in and found solace in knowing he made a difference in someone's life. He leaves behind his wife Mrs. Veta Smith Jonas, his daughter, Dr. Joycelyn Jonas-Fowler (Dr. Joseph Fowler, Jr.), his son, Mr. Edward D. Jonas, III, his grandson, Master Edward D. Jonas, IV, and a host of other family members, loved ones, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday July 6, 2020 at 11 AM at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337. This will be the only event in the Convention Center. Seating will be distanced to ensure protection. Temperatures will be taken. Masks are mandatory. Interment is estimated to begin at 1 PM at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd, S.E., Atlanta, GA 30315.