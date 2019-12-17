Services
JONES, Edward Edward Jones, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at his home in Lilburn. His funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 AM, and viewing Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4 PM - 7 PM at Floral Hill Funeral and Cremation 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. He was born Jan. 11, 1936, graduated from Southern Technical Institute and began a 37 year career with IBM. He also served in the Georgia National Guard. He recently celebrated 59 years of marriage to Louise Jones on October 22. He is also survived by three children: Cherry, Greg and Catrina, six grandchildren and his sister Carolyn. Edward was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved to tell jokes and was always smiling.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019
