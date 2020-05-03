|
|
KIPLING, Edward Rudyard "Ed" Edward "Ed" Rudyard Kipling passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Sugar Hill, Georgia at 88 years of age. He was a long time resident of Dunwoody/Sandy Springs, Georgia. Born in Glendale, California on August 11, 1931, Ed grew up camping with his family in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and working at Yosemite National Park. It is appropriate, with his love of the mountains and nature, that he graduated from John Muir Junior College. He thrived in his father's auto parts rebuilding company where he combined his love and genius for automobiles, problem-solving and engineering. Ed moved to Georgia in 1966 to work for Genuine Parts, Rayloc division. He served as the President of Automobile Parts Rebuilders Association and was on the board of directors for Champion Auto Parts. A devoted husband and father, Ed loved spending time with his family, especially holidays. He served as a PTA president and as a Girl Scout leader. He retired early at age 55 to spend time with his grandchildren. Ed was happiest when planning and taking his grandchildren on inspiring adventures in his RV. Many of those adventures were to Yosemite, the center of his soul. He had a gift of being able to create or repair anything in his elaborate workshop. Ed is survived by his loving children Kim Cherry (Jim), Laurie Hendrix (Keith), Sybil Smith (Joy Morrissey) and Kirk Kipling (Suzie). He will be missed tremendously by his nine grandchildren, Colleen Cherry (Matt Marsico), Andy Hendrix (Jess), Kathryn Kipling (Brent Hedrick), Kerri Spencer (Steven), Shannon Henderson (James), Jonathan Hendrix (Ginger), Clark Kipling (Lauren), Zac Cato and Zoë Cato and ten great grandchildren. Ed was preceded by his parents, Ed and Lois Kipling, only brother, Ronnie Kipling, his wives, Nadine Solomon Kipling and Edith Martin Smith Kipling and daughter, Leslie Kipling. There will be a family memorial service at a later date. Many people provided Ed loving care. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support given by Phoenix at James Creek and Benton House of Sugar Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions in support of Sierra Club Foundation/John Muir Society sierraclub.org/memorial, 2101 Webster St. Suite 1250, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020