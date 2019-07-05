Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Edward L. JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Edward L. Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Edward L. Jackson of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Viewing Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. He is survived by Marvin L. Jackson, Anthony O. Jackson, Sr., The Late Stanley C. Jackson, Timothy L. Jackson, Patricia A. Jackson, Terri Jackson Weekes. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations go to Habitat for Humanity Atlanta in Memory of Deacon Edward L. Jackson. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019
