MAY, Edward P. Sept. 16, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2019 Edward P. May of Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 86. Ed was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on September 16, 1932. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances May, his two brothers, James and Davis and by his beloved wife of 62 years, Debby. Ed is survived by his four children, Edward May, Nancy and spouse Judge James Bodiford, Lisa and spouse Michael Merillat and Andrew and spouse Shelley May. Ed is also survived by his five grand-children, Jeremy, Dawn, Andrew and David Merillat and Grayson May as well as his three great grandchildren, Edouard, Eloise and Oliver. Ed graduated from Emory University and served in the United States Air Force as Second Lieutenant. He began his career with General Electric in 1953, holding various leadership positions in sales and marketing. In 1984 he became Vice President of sales for Black & Decker Household products group and then went to work with AT&T leading the National Sales Operations organization where he retired in 1994. Ed was active in many civic and charitable organizations in Atlanta including the Children's literacy program at Woodland Elementary School and the North Perimeter Optimist Club. He was an active member of St. Andrews First Presbyterian and most recently Northwest Presbyterian church. A Memorial Service will be held for Ed on Monday, February 25th, 10:30 am at Sandy Springs Chapel located at 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to the North Perimeter Optimist Club; 11057 Lorin Way, Johns Creek, Georgia, 30097. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary