Services
Peachtree Presbyterian Church
3434 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Peachtree Presbyterian Church - Kellett Chapel
3434 Roswell Road NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Morris residence
1255 Knoll Woods Court
Roswell, GA
View Map
1945 - 2019
Edward MORRIS Jr. Obituary
MORRIS, Jr., Edward Neal Edward Neal Morris, Jr., 74, passed away on July 1, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Patty, children Neal III, Mitchell and Jefferson as well as 7 grandchildren and one sister, Jean Bell. Ed was a devoted husband, father and friend. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 in the Kellett Chapel. A lunch reception will be held immediately following the service at the Morris residence at 1255 Knoll Woods Court, Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDBF, the Parkinson's disease boxing foundation that Ed participated in for four and one half years. Please send donations c/o Denise Formisano, 3812 Felton Hill Road, Smyrna, GA 30082.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019
