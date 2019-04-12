Services
Edward NEMETH Obituary
NEMETH, Edward Edward Nemeth of Atlanta passed away Monday April 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Anita; children Paula (Shai), Larry (Ellen), and Jeff; brother Gabe (Tobie), and sister Fran (Saul); grandchildren Elisheva (Eli), Yoni (Alexis), Mitch and Rachel; and great grandchildren, Eitan, Elana and Annaelle. He was predeceased by his brother Alfred and sister Pam. A graveside service was held April 10, 2019 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. The Nemeth family is most appreciative of his long time caregivers Sam, Winslow and Jazmyn and Complete Care for its professional and compassionate care. Donations may be made to Congregation Ariel. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
