SHANAHAN, Edward Martin "Marty" Edward Martin "Marty" Shanahan passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. He was 76 years old. Marty was born on May 13, 1943 to parents James and Margaret (predeceased). He graduated from North Miami Senior High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Bitburg, Germany. After his career in air traffic control ended, he obtained a Bachelor of Education from Rollins College. Marty was a loving father to three beautiful children and was deeply devoted to his faith. He was an excellent dancer, a skilled public speaker, avid motorcycle rider, and a charismatic figure in many people's lives. He is survived by his sister Marilyn and spouse Cyril; brother James "Jay" and spouse Cheryl; daughter Christy; son Michael; son Edward and spouse Christina; two former spouses: Sharon and Patricia; three grandchildren; numerous other family members; and his friend Bill W of 37 years. The service is Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, celebration to follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019