TAMAS, Edward Francis Edward Francis Tamas, of Atlanta, Georgia, died September 30, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 92. He was born in Frackville, PA to Frank and Anna (Senavitas) Tamashunas, Lithuanian immigrants. Following the loss of his mother to illness when he was 11 years old, and the subsequent loss of his father to an industrial accident, he left Frackville for early entry into the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII in the Pacific theater. He participated in the invasion of Okinawa as a machinist mate, delivering troops and supplies to the beach. He considered himself fortunate to have survived WWII, simply concluding that surviving, when every Marine he delivered to Okinawa he found out later died, probably meant that God must have some purpose for his life. Following WWII, he served a tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force. After discharge, he married Lillian Joyce Kaber in 1949, who he met at a five and dime store in Detroit, MI. She encouraged him to complete his education, and using the GI Bill, he did so, finishing high school and then graduating with honors from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering degree. It was during this time he shortened the family name from Tamashunas to Tamas. Ed and Joyce had four children together. After engineering school, Mr. Tamas took a job with General Motors in Detroit, MI. It wasn't very long after this they moved the family to Washington, DC where he worked on the Polaris missile program. At the time of the Cuban missile crisis, the family moved to Atlanta, GA where he started work with the FAA and the Department of Defense as a defense readiness planner. While in Atlanta, he obtained a pilot's license, and after retiring, a real estate license and entered a long second career in property management, which he shared with his sons. He was a strong supporter of individual property rights, no doubt influenced by his service in WWII. He is survived by four children (Randi T. Bass, of Beer Sheva, Israel, David Tamas, M.D. of Little Rock, AR, Steven Tamas, of Powder Springs, GA, and Michael Tamas, of Savannah, GA) and 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. His strong sense of duty, work ethic, and attention to detail live on through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019