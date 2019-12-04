Resources
TAYLOR, Edward F. Edward F. Taylor, Ph.D., retired Professor of Foreign Languages, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 after a brief illness. A funeral mass will be celebrated for family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Charleston, WV. Interment is private. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family at Sacred Heart from 9 AM - 10 AM, prior to the funeral mass. Please send any messages of condolence to the family in care of Preston Funeral Home, 810 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301. Final arrangements provided by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD and Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
