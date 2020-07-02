1/1
Edward Vilece
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VILECE, Edward Allan Edward Allan Vilece, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Catherine E. Vilece; his brother John C. Vilece and Toni Traina; his son James A. Vilece and Leah Fiorella, and granddaughter, Ava Grace Vilece; his daughter Marilyn A. Vilece and her husband, Daniel P. Luhrs; his grandson Scott T. Worthington and his wife Beth (Hall) Worthington and great-grandchildren Syler and Willow Worthington; his granddaughter Kristen (Worthington) Hinson and great-grandchildren McCall and Dean Hinson; his niece Melanie (Vilece) Sussman and her children Joshua and Sarah Sussman; and, numerous family and friends in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Mr. Vilece was preceded in death by his mother, Opal (McKee) Vilece and his father, Dan Vilece. Mr. Vilece served in the United States Coast Guard and graduated from Auburn University. An avid golfer, he played as much as possible and was a founding member of the Cliffs Valley Course and a member of the The Links O'Tryon in Spartanburg for many years and recently was a member of the Humpday Hackers at the Village Greens Golf Club in Gramling, SC. Mr. Vilece will be remembered by his family, friends, and all people he encountered for his positive outlook, bright smile, and humor. His favorite toast had been "Here's to the good guys, there are not many of us left". We just lost one of the good guys, but heaven has gained another. War Eagle, Allan! Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Catherine, Jimmy, Marilyn and their families. We are so sorry for your loss. It has been ages since we were neighbors on Redstone Way. Those were some good years. Love to all of you. May Allan rest in peace and rise in glory.

Larry & Sara Reese
Sara Reese
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved