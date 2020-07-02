Edward Vilece

VILECE, Edward Allan Edward Allan Vilece, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Catherine E. Vilece; his brother John C. Vilece and Toni Traina; his son James A. Vilece and Leah Fiorella, and granddaughter, Ava Grace Vilece; his daughter Marilyn A. Vilece and her husband, Daniel P. Luhrs; his grandson Scott T. Worthington and his wife Beth (Hall) Worthington and great-grandchildren Syler and Willow Worthington; his granddaughter Kristen (Worthington) Hinson and great-grandchildren McCall and Dean Hinson; his niece Melanie (Vilece) Sussman and her children Joshua and Sarah Sussman; and, numerous family and friends in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Mr. Vilece was preceded in death by his mother, Opal (McKee) Vilece and his father, Dan Vilece. Mr. Vilece served in the United States Coast Guard and graduated from Auburn University. An avid golfer, he played as much as possible and was a founding member of the Cliffs Valley Course and a member of the The Links O'Tryon in Spartanburg for many years and recently was a member of the Humpday Hackers at the Village Greens Golf Club in Gramling, SC. Mr. Vilece will be remembered by his family, friends, and all people he encountered for his positive outlook, bright smile, and humor. His favorite toast had been "Here's to the good guys, there are not many of us left". We just lost one of the good guys, but heaven has gained another. War Eagle, Allan! Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com
