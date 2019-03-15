Services
WATSON, Edward Mr. Edward Watson, age 89, of College Park, GA passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his sons, Terry Watson and Derrick Watson. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Watson of College Park, GA; daughter, Melissa Lanza and her husband, Mark, of Newnan, GA; son, Michael Watson of Ellenwood, GA; grandchildren, Brittney Lanza, Carley Horton and her husband, Chandler; great-grandchildren, Parker Horton; daughter-in-law, Kathy Watson. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
